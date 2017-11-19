Former inmates graduate from career building program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former inmates got a new lease on life while learning a new skill as part of the Adult Alternative Program.

Saturday marked a milestone in Jesse Montajue’s life.

“Be my own boss man,” said Adult Alternative Program student Jesse Montajue. “Own my own business and own my own home. And stuff like that. And train another individual and teach him to be successful.”

Incarcerated for 40 years, Jesse decided to enroll in the adult alternative program after being free for the past 13 years. He joins 12 other men and four women who are on their way to earning a Class C License to work as contractors.

“You can always have a second chance,” said Montajue. “That’s the purpose of the classroom. The first phase of the class you get choices in life and the teach you value.”

AAP CEO Kenneth Williams and his wife have met with the students three times a week offering lessons in character development and faith based principals.

“Opportunity to have equal opportunity,” said Adult Alternative Program CEO Kenneth Williams. “Opportunity not only to get skill sets but to become entrepreneurs. It doesn’t take a whole to become an entrepreneur in the Class C contractor. And at that stage you are able to make up to 10,000 per job.”

As students enter phase two in 2018, contractors will stop by the classroom.

“Teaching the various trades.” said Williams. “They will learn framing and dry wall. All the construction trades are taught there. Like phrase three like I said they actually go into the community and tackle real properties.”

And Jesse is counting down the days until his dream becomes a reality.

“If you have God in your hands you have everything,” said Montajue. “All you have to do is make the right choices. Change your life.”

Right now officials with the adult alternative program are looking for additional support for the city as well as donations. You can donate by clicking here.

