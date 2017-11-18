Woman, juvenile killed in Henrico County double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed following a double shooting in Henrico County early Saturday morning.

Henrico Police were called to the 4200 block of Fayette Circle around at around 1 a.m. and found two victims. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was rushed to a local hospital where they later died.

Police have identified 32-year-old Renita Shantel Williams as the first victim. The second victim has only been identified as a juvenile, but neighbors tell 8News it was a 14-year-old male.

The 8News crew on the scene said they heard people screaming as police investigated the crime scene.

Henrico Police say this investigation is ongoing, but they are not looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

