Virginia vs Miami Football

UVA lead #1 Miami at the half
Man is arrested after police pursuit in New Kent.
Sponsored by:
MIAMI, Fl. (WRIC) — University of Virginia is leading #1 University of Miami at halftime 21-14.
Tune into 8News now to watch the big game.
We have reached the intermission here in Miami Gardens. UVA leads Miami, 21-14. #UVAvsMIA pic.twitter.com/wvrgAKkCe2
— Virginia Football (@UVa_Football) November 18, 2017
We have reached the intermission here in Miami Gardens. UVA leads Miami, 21-14. #UVAvsMIA pic.twitter.com/wvrgAKkCe2
— Virginia Football (@UVa_Football) November 18, 2017
Advertisement