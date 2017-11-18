Police seek information after one killed, one injured overnight in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Henrico.

Henrico Police were called to the 4200 block of Fayette Circle around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers pronounced one victim dead at the scene and the transported the victim with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

The 8News crew on the scene said they heard people screaming as police investigated the crime scene.

Henrico Police say this investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

