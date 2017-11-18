Man arrested after pursuit in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State police are pursuing charges of a Richmond man after a pursuit early Saturday.

VSP saw a black Lincoln sedan driving erratically and swerving across the center line on I-64 EB in New Kent.

A traffic stop was initiated and the car immediately accelerated up to 130 miles per hour to elude police.

The Sedan turned of his headlights and approached another car, serving to miss an upcoming vehicle and then lost control.

Once the car came to a stop police say 33 year-old Derrell Keith Williams of Richmond ran of foot leaving his car in drive, forcing it into an embankment.

A short foot pursuit happened and Williams was taken into custody without incident.

When Williams was placed under arrest, is is believed he had cocaine in his possession, a handgun was also recovered from the car.

VSP are pursuing charges for Felony eluding, driving without headlights, driving with a suspended and revoked license, DUID, refusal of a blood tes, possession schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and Felon possession of ammunition.

