VCU police issues alert after woman groped near campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police issued a crime alert after they were notified of a sexual battery that took place Thursday night near campus.

Just after 8 p.m., a woman was walking her dog west bound in the 1400 block of Grove Ave. when a man that was approaching from the opposite direction groped her, VCU Police said. The victim then yelled at the suspect who fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black beanie, and a white coat with a flannel pattern.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation.

