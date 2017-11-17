The Christmas Train brings bikes to kids in need in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is a special time for children, as it was for Marc Chimento. Growing up, Marc lived in a loved, caring family who had little means for fancy gifts.

He always remembered the joy he felt when he woke up one Christmas morning to find Santa had brought him brought him his first bicycle.

Before passing away in 2016, Marc created a goal to make the wide-eyed exuberance he felt as a child possible for others living in Amelia County.

As a result, he organized The Christmas Train, and every Dec. 25 morning thereafter, he sat with his family in his living room and imagined all the smiling children around the county with their new bikes.

After he passed away, his family and company, Hy-Tech Property Services have adopted his mission and want to make it part of his legacy.

Donations may be mailed or dropped off at Hy -Tech Property Services, 3939 Hendricks Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23112.

