Suspect flees empty-handed after attempted bank robbery in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an attempted bank robbery in Church Hill on Tuesday, November 14.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Suntrust Bank located at 2500 E. Broad Street. Police say the suspect approached the teller, said he needed to cash a check and then passed a note to the bank teller demanding money.

When the teller did not comply, the suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s or 40s with a medium complexion and average build, dark beard, dark brown eyes and two moles on his left cheek. He was wearing a black brim cap, blue jean jacket, green polo shirt, black t-shirt and blue jean pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detectives Brian Taylor at (804) 646-0689 or Gaetano Drago at (804) 646-3395 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.