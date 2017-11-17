Son indicted with murder after mom’s body found severely beaten in Henrico home

Related Coverage More questions than answers day after string of murders in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The son of a woman who was found dead inside her Henrico home last month has been charged with second-degree murder.

Sean Hill, 30, was arrested the same day that his mother — 61-year-old Barbara Gray — was murdered in her Americana Drive apartment on Oct. 14. Police initially ruled Hill a person of interest and charged him with breaking into his mother’s home.

On Friday, he was formally charged with second-degree murder.

According to an affidavit obtained by 8News, Hill called 911 that morning and told dispatchers he found his mother on the floor and unresponsive.

“The female laid on her back and had extensive bruising covering a significant portion of her body,” the affidavit stated.

A toilet bowl plunger was found by Gray’s side. Officers also observed what “appeared to be blood” in the hallway.

