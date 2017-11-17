‘Milk Drunk’ child ring bearer falls asleep going down the aisle

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

(WCMH) – Being a ring bearer is tiring.

A viral video shows Maxen River Pierce taking a little snooze while taking a trip down the aisle in a toy car.

KTRK reported Maxen’s parents, David and Rosalee Pierce were married October 21 in Monroe, Louisiana.

Since Maxen was too young to drive the car himself, he was placed in a remote-controlled car with a sign on the front that said, “Daddy, here comes mommy.”

In the video, guests are heard laughing as the sleeping child moved down the aisle.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.