Man found dead in driveway on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a man is found dead, lying in a driveway on Richmond’s Southside early Friday morning, police say.
Officials say they found the man on S. Kinsley Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Police have not released any information about the man’s identity or his age.
There is no word yet on a victim or a cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
