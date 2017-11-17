Man found dead in driveway on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a man is found dead, lying in a driveway on Richmond’s Southside early Friday morning, police say.

Officials say they found the man on S. Kinsley Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the man’s identity or his age.

There is no word yet on a victim or a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.