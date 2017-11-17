Kids’ simple Christmas wishes will break your heart

(ABC News) — While some kids may be clamoring for the latest gadget this holiday season, others are asking for basic necessities like food.

Rayne Boncie who founded Things of My Very Own to provide crisis intervention services for children affected by abuse and neglect, posted a message on Facebook recently written by a children in his care.

“I want school snacks so I’m not the only one not eating during snack time at school,” the message read.

People from as far away as Switzerland and Italy have gotten in touch with the organization after seeing the message, Boncie said.

“That post seems to have moved a lot of people,” Boncie said.

But there are many other kids in need. The organization, based out of Schenectady, New York, is currently hosting a holiday gift drive.

Each year, the organization helps 5,000 to 7,000 children in the New York region.

Here’s where you can go to help out.

