Hundreds of volunteers build new playground in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 300 volunteers from several organizations came together to build a new playground at Abner Clay Park in historic Jackson Ward on Friday.

The design is based on children’s drawings created at a special event in September.

A company called KaBOOM! lead the project. With its partners, KaBOOM! has built, improved and opened nearly 16,700 playgrounds.

Working in teams, volunteers assembled the playground structures, mixed and poured concrete and then poured the footings. They also moved tons of mulch to make the playground safe for children.

The playground was finished on Friday, but children will have to wait until Monday to play on it.

