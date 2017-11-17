Hopewell teen shot during attempted drug-related robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell teenager is in stable condition Friday night after he was shot in what police are describing as a drug-related robbery.

Police said the teen was shot in his arms and torso shortly after 7 p.m. and was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Hopewell authorities said the investigation revealed that the victim was with two companions in the area of New York Avenue and Waverly Street when an offender attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

During the robbery, the suspect shot the teen. The juvenile’s companions were not injured and are cooperating with detectives.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you contact lead Detective Mark Poumbo at (804) 54102284.

Anybody with information on this or any other crime may also contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 541-2202 or provide a tip via the new P3tips app.

