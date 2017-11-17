Hanover family’s home destroyed in fire; several pets killed

HANOVER COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) Several pets were killed when a Hanover County family’s home was destroyed by fire this week.

The home, located on Country Sky Way in the Beaverdam area, was destroyed. Firefighters only found smoldering ruins when they arrived at the scene Thursday morning. Fire officials said they do not know when the fire occurred.

The residents of the home were on vacation at the time. The incident is under investigation by the Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office, but the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Fire officials did not disclose how many pets died.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.