Greek-style hummus and dip products recalled because of Listeria

(WRIC) — Yorgo’s Foods, Inc. is recalling all of its Greek-style food products, because they could be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The recalled products include hummus, dips, tahini sauce and other products that were distributed to stores nationwide, including Trader Joe’s. Most of the recalled products were distributed in 8, 12, 16 and 32-ounce plastic cups or 2 and 5-pound plastic bags.

These products should be discarded or returned to the grocery store where purchased for credit. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products. Click here for a full list of affected products.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.