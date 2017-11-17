Family of Virginia inmate who died while incarcerated speaks out

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fluvanna County family says their daughter did not receive adequate medical care behind bars.

They say her death could have been prevented at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for women.

Deanna Niece died in her prison cell in July, just 14 days before she was to be released.

She served six and a half years for check fraud and was released. Then, she violated her parole and was sentenced to another four and a half years.

Her parents say she had a neurological disorder causing brain lesions and seizures.

Records show Niece had an episode on July 25 and started convulsing. Her family claims the nurses did not get her medical help and just told her to lie down.

That night, the symptoms got worse.

“She was crying and begging, ‘please take me to medical, please take me to medical,’ and they didn’t do that,” Deanna’s mother Tena said. “I know she was incarcerated, but she’s not an animal. She was our child and she deserved medical attention and didn’t get it.”

Deanna’s father Ed agreed.

“They’re supposed to have technical people there that know the difference between what’s wrong and what is right,” Ed Niece said.

The Fluvanna Correctional Center and the Department of Corrections declined to comment.

