Did a child really die from a ‘marijuana overdose?’

(WATE) — A report on the death of an 11-month-old in Colorado is making headlines.

A case report in the Clinical Practice and Cases in Emergency Medicine journal mentions the child’s death and says marijuana was involved.

There have been many headlines claiming it as “the first marijuana overdose death.” However, doctors say that is not what the report means, according to The Washington Post.

“We are absolutely not saying that marijuana killed that child,” said St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Thomas Nappe to the paper.

He says people should not interpret the word “associated” to mean cause and effect.

“You just can’t make those statements because then what happens is lay people say, ‘Oh my God, did you hear a kid died from marijuana poisoning?’ and it can be sensationalized,” said Noah Kaufman, a Northern Colorado emergency room physician, to the paper.

Nappe co-authored the report and says doctors observed the “unusual sequence of events” and alerted the medical community in order to study the relationship between marijuana and the child’s death.

Doctors say the child died of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle.

The child’s parents admitted to drug possession and lived in a motel, according to the report.

Nappe believes parents need to be mindful of keeping cannabis away from children.

“In states where cannabis is legalized, it is important that physicians not only counsel parents on preventing exposure to cannabis, but to also consider cannabis toxicity in unexplained pediatric myocarditis and cardiac deaths as a basis for urine drug screening in this setting,” says the report.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, there have been no reported overdose deaths from marijuana.

