Deputies: Spotsylvania County woman left 2 young children locked in bedroom while at work

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after police say she left two young children locked inside a bedroom while she went to work.

At around 11 a.m. Friday morning, deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 3900 block of Fountain Bridge Court to check on the welfare of two children who were reported to have been left home alone.

Child Protective Services was called to the home after multiple attempts to attract the attention of anyone inside failed. CPS was able to make contact with the children’s mother, 31-year-old Charmaine A. Greer, who advised them that her children were safe and she was on her way home.

A detective heard the sound of a child crying, however, and the decision was made to force entry by breaking down the front door. Once inside, officials located two children, ages 2 and 3, locked inside an upstairs bedroom.

Greer, who police say had been her place of employment, arrived a short time later and was taken into custody. She was charged with driving on a suspended license as well as two felony counts each of child neglect and child endangerment.

It is unclear exactly how long the children were left home alone.

