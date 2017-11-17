Central Virginia man charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 45-year-old Greene County man has been arrested on charges of forcible rape and aggravated sexual battery.

Police are releasing few details due to the nature of the case, but say Frederick Ray Rogers is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Rogers is charged with rape by force, threat or intimidation and aggravated sexual battery.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.