Authorities investigating suspicious death of Buckingham County man

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Local and state authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 74-year-old Buckingham County man.

Last Friday, November 10, deputies with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 7600 block of Bridgeport Road (State Route 652) in the Arvonia area of the county. Deputies arrived and found the body of Marshall “Peter” MacArthur.

A cause of death has not been determined, but a release from Buckingham County Sheriff William G. Kidd referred to the incident as ‘suspicious.’

“My heart and prayers go out to the family for their loss,” Sheriff Kidd said. “My hope is to bring the necessary closure to the family as quickly as possible and I offer my sincere condolences. However, this is an active investigation and I must ask the community for their assistance. Anyone who may have seen or heard from Mr. Newton within the past two weeks, or may have seen any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area, or noticed anyone with him, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office and provide that information.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 969-1772.

