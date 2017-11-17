Amelia County students told not to pray in school

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Controversy has arisen in Amelia County after a high school principal allegedly threatened to punish students for praying.

It happened Thursday towards the end of the school day when eight students held hands and prayed in between classes.

They say the principal immediately approached them and told them to stop.

The school’s principal apologized to students and parents Friday and the school superintendent called what happened a misunderstanding. Both are reacting to angry comments from students’ parents.

“Once the prayer was over, we all said amen and we began to go to class,” Matt Dunn, a student involved said. “She immediately herded us up and detained us in the office until the end of the school day.”

Another student, Hailey Williams expressed her anger over the confrontation.

“It made me feel disgusting,” Williams said. “It didn’t make me proud to live in Amelia County. Honestly, it disappointed me more than anything.”

The students say the principal even threatened to suspend them for the prayer.

However, her tone changed Friday.

She met with students and their parents to say she was sorry. The district also acknowledged that, by law, students can pray, as long as it doesn’t interfere with classroom instruction.

