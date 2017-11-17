After series of crashes, Richmond plans to install new light at problem intersection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since it was reopened just last month, there have been several crashes at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Main Street.

Two crashes happened at the intersection within hours of one another just Thursday night.

Now, the city of Richmond is taking action to ensure residents’ safety.

Richmond Department of Public Works Public Information Manager Sharon North told 8News Friday that a new yellow flashing arrow is being installed Saturday morning.

In the meantime, the city is closing the left turn to drivers and detouring traffic to Nicholson Street.

The detour will be removed once the new light has been installed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dangerous intersection in Richmond causes numerous near-crashes

