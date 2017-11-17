Adopt a Furry Friend: Cooper

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Cooper.

Cooper is a nine-years-old and weights 71 pounds.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says Cooper is calm, house-trained, good with young children and a cuddler.

He was originally adopted from the Richmond SPCA in 2014 after they transferred him from Goochland Animal Control. Although he has been well loved by his family for the last two years, he was recently returned to the Richmond SPCA because of a change in his family.

The Richmond SPCA treated Cooper for heartworms in 2014 but their vet team did senior labwork upon his return, and all of the values look good, Treloar said.

If you’re interested in adopting Cooper, contact of the Richmond SPCA’s adoption hotline at 804-521-1307.

Cooper View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.