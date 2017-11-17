2 in custody after bank robbery in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in custody following a bank robbery in Henrico County Friday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred at around 9:10 a.m. at the Wells Fargo in the 5600 block of Brook Road, in front of the Brook Run shopping center.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects were taken into custody sometime Friday afternoon.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.