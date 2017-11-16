Woman, dog struck by vehicle in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police say a woman and her dog were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the 1200 block of Westwood Village Lane.

Police said the woman and dog suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated.

No word yet if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

