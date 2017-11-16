William and Mary, Richmond wrap 2017 seasons Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The year 2017 will be one the Tribe and Spiders football programs will want to quickly forget as they prepare to conclude the regulars season this Saturday, 3:00 p.m. at Robins Stadium. William & Mary (2-8) are winless in CAA competition and Richmond (5-5) is on the verge of its first losing season since 2011.

The Capital Cup currently resides with the Tribe, who defeated the No. 7 Spiders last season 34-14 in Williamsburg, and owns the all-time series lead 62-60-5 in what is considered by the two programs to be, “The Oldest Rivalry in the South.”