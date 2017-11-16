Richmond Raceway selling old memorabilia at Yard Sale Saturday

The following comes directly from Richmond Raceway:

In an effort to make way for the new Richmond Raceway (Richmond) brand, the track is cleaning out its storage areas and opening its treasure chest for fans. On Saturday, November 18, Richmond will host its first-ever Yard Sale to purchase pieces of racing history.

The public will be welcomed into the historic Old Dominion Building to purchase memorabilia from more than 30 years of NASCAR racing history. Our staff has assembled over 1,000 items including banners, merchandise, equipment, and branded apparel from the Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway through the Richmond International Raceway eras.

“When fans come to Richmond Raceway, they always leave with unforgettable memories. With the Yard Sale , fans can now take home the physical mementos from their experience,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “From banners to apparel, every fan is sure to find something they remember. The Yard Sale will allow our fans to get cherished pieces of their racing history at Richmond in time for the holidays.”

Some of the featured items include parking signs from various lots on property, Fanatics merchandise from previous races, historical canvas prints featuring past Richmond champions, classic Richmond Raceway Complex signs, Infield Care Center signage, and even a Gatorade Victory Lane sign from the past.

RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders will have priority access beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. RICHMOND NATION members are asked to bring their emailed invitation to be admitted during the early access time. The general public will be admitted beginning at 11 a.m. with the Yard Sale ending at 2 p.m.

Fans are asked to enter through the Main Gate located at the corner of Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. From there, they will be directed to park on the Midway, which is conveniently located across from the Old Dominion Building. For more information on the event, please visit richmondraceway.com/ yard sale .

Richmond Raceway is the home for NASCAR racing “under the lights” in 2018. NASCAR returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth for the Toyota spring race weekend on April 20-21, 2018. The action starts with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Friday, April 20. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend continues with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA, followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race back “under the lights” at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver , hosts its first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff race weekend on September 21-22, 2018. The action begins on Friday, September 21, with the first race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs . On Saturday, September 22, Richmond hosts the only Monster Energy Series playoff race “under the lights” with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m.

Over the fall race weekend, Richmond Raceway Reimagined will open with a new modernized infield offering a variety of enhanced fan experiences and amenities. Race fans will be able to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy Series garages and a fan viewing walkway providing full immersion into the sport. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office. To learn more about Richmond Raceway Reimagined, visit richmondracewayreimagined.com .

2018 RICHMOND NATION season ticket renewals have been extended to November 9 for fans to hold their same tickets for next season for only $10. Regular season tickets for Richmond’s 2018 NASCAR season go on sale December 1. To learn more, visit us in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com .

