Richmond police officer seriously injured on vacation in Thailand

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fifteen year Richmond police veteran Adam Sheer was critically injured while vacationing in southern Thailand with his fellow officers.

According to a GoFundMe account created by Adam’s uncle, David Sheer, he was involved in a serious accident on Nov. 3. That accident left him with three broken vertebrae, three cracked ribs, head trauma and spinal cord damage.

“After spending a week in a local hospital with little or no care, he was transported 400 miles to a hospital in Bangkok,” David said. “Adam is now awaiting back surgery in Bangkok, however, his operation has been postponed indefinitely, as he has developed a fever and infection in his bladder and lung.”

David says he and his family have been working tirelessly to bring Adam back home and provide him with the best possible care. The goal of the GoFundMe is to raise $150,000 — the estimated cost of a specialized medical transportation from Bangkok to Richmond.

“We greatly appreciate any donations that you can make,” David said. “Once Adam is home, it will be better for everyone, but it will still be a very lengthy recovery for him. It would be greatly appreciated if you could share his story with others.”

