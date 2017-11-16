Report: Charles Manson hospitalized in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield, California, for an unspecified medical problem, according to TMZ.

The entertainment news website quotes a source saying “it’s not going to get any better for him.”

The infamous former cult leader was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital three days ago, escorted by five corrections officers.

Manson was hospitalized with serious health issues in January. Then, he was hospitalized for severe intestinal bleeding and needed surgery to repair a lesion but was deemed too weak by doctors and sent back to prison.

The convicted mass murderer is serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Southern California. Messages like “Pigs” and a misspelled “Helter Skelter” were scrawled in the victims’ blood on their walls and doors.

The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in an old movie ranch on the edge of Los Angeles that Manson turned into a commune. Prosecutors said Manson and his “family” of followers were trying to incite a race war he dubbed “Helter Skelter,” taken from the Beatles song.

Manson, followers Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten and Charles “Tex” Watson were convicted of murder and sentenced to death. All were spared execution when a U.S. Supreme Court ruling temporarily banned the death penalty in 1972.

Another Manson Family member, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, was never charged in the murders but went to prison later for trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. Fromme, whose gun didn’t fire, was paroled in 2009 after 34 years behind bars.

