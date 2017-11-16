Randolph-Macon dropps home opener to #14 Christopher Newport 69-64

ASHLAND, Va. – Sophomore Korey Turner (Midlothian, Va./Amelia Academy) scored 15 points and dished out three assists as 14th-ranked Christopher Newport scored the final seven points of the game to pull out a 69-64 victory over the Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team Wednesday evening in Crenshaw Gym in the season opener for both clubs.

Senior Daniel Noe (Fairfax, Va./Bishop Ireton) had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Yellow Jackets (0-1).

Turner scored six of the first eight points for R-MC as the home team led 8-7 three minutes into the contest. The game was tied at 14-14 before the Captains (1-0) scored six straight to take a 20-14 advantage. CNU expanded its lead to 10 at 33-23 with four minutes remaining in the first half before a layup by Turner with one minute left capped an 8-0 run as the Yellow Jackets trailed 33-31 at the break. Turner had eight points and a pair of assists in the first half.

Two free throws by junior Jon Nowell (Riverdale, Ga./Blair Academy) early in the second period tied the game at 33. After the Captains reclaimed the lead at 35-33, Turner hit a 15-footer, junior Grayson Midulla (Glen Allen, Va./Glen Allen) had a steal and a layup, and Noe sank a short hook shot to give R-MC a 39-35 advantage three minutes into the second half. CNU registered 10 of the next 12 points to go ahead 45-41 with 12:40 remaining. There were seven lead changes over the next six minutes before the Yellow Jackets assumed a 57-53 lead with 6:25 left. The Captains again scored seven straight to take a 60-57 lead before a three-pointer by Turner tied it with 3:15 remaining. A layup by CNU gave the visitors a 62-60 edge. Midulla made a layup with just under two minutes remaining to tie the game and Noe nailed another hook shot with 1:08 left to give R-MC its final lead at 64-62. A three-pointer by the Captains gave them the lead for good before CNU went 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the final 22 seconds to secure the win.

In the game, there were seven ties and 15 lead changes. R-MC held a 42-32 advantage in points in the paint, as well as 15-9 in points off turnovers.

Midulla paced the Yellow Jackets with three steals and nine rebounds, including five offensive boards.

Randolph-Macon will play in Marymount’s Tournament this weekend. The Yellow Jackets will meet fifth-ranked Ramapo on Saturday at 3 pm and either Geneseo or host Marymount on Sunday.