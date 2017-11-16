Promotion ceremony held for 17 RPD officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seventeen police officers were officially promoted during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The promoted officers came from all four precincts in the city. One of them was promoted to major, two to captain, four to lieutenant and 10 to sergeant.

Mayor Levar Stoney was in attendance to show his appreciation for the officers.

“With good people like you, I know that greatness for our city is ahead of us and that you all can make the difference,” Stoney said. “Today, your well-deserved promotions document and demonstrate your commitment to being a difference maker.”

