Prince George County Police seek suspect who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. at the A Plus convenience store located at 12201 S. Crater Road, just off Interstate 95.

Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and robbed the cashier of cash and Newport cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot towards a hotel behind the business.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 to 6 foot tall male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white rag or shirt covering his face, surgical gloves, camo pants and tennis shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.