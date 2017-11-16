Petersburg Police looking for man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help finding an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the incident happened at the Dollar General located in the 3100 block of South Crater Road Thursday night at 6:20 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said that a black male wearing a black hooded jacket, grey sweatpants with a white stripe, black shoes and a black and white bandana pulled a gun while buying something at the store. Once the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly showed the weapon and demanded the money.

From there, police said the man left on foot.

Police described the suspect as being dark complexioned and about 5’5″ in height.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.