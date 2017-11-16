Patrick Henry, Deep Run, Cosby all win boys’ volleyball state championships

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second straight year, Central Virginia dominated the VHSL Boys’ Volleyball State Championships.

Thursday afternoon at the Siegel Center, Patrick Henry won the 4A State Championship 3-0 over Midlothian. The Deep Run Wildcats followed with a 3-1 victory over Indian River to win the 5A State Championship. The the Cosby Titans ended the night by downing Frank W. Cox 3-1 to win the 6A State Championship.

In 2016 Monacan, Patrick Henry, and James River’s boys all won championships.

The Patriots won their second consecutive championship Thursday. The VHSL moved PH down from 5A to 4A over the summer, so the Patriots now own state championships in both divisions, and boys’ volleyball has more state championships than any other Patrick Henry athletic program.

The Titans’ state championship was the first boys’ volleyball state championship in school history. The Wildcats’ win marked their second boys’ volleyball state championship in school history.