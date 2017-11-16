Midlothian Turnpike closed from two downed “power poles”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Midlothian Turnpike near Belt Blvd. is blocked off for what Richmond Police are calling downed power poles.

They responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found live power lines between Covington Road and Belt Blvd.

When our 8News crew arrived on scene they say it appeared to be two downed light poles with live power lines.

No word on how long the closure will last.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.