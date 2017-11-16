Man arrested after leading authorities on pursuit, assaulting Stafford deputy

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Wednesday after leading authorities on a pursuit and assaulting a deputy.

A Stafford deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Road and Forbes Street after observing a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 1 with a headlight out. When the deputy approached the vehicle, smoke wafted out of the driver’s side window and the deputy detected a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana on the driver’s lap.

The suspect, who was later identified as Tyler Pierre Long, 18, refused to comply with the deputy’s request to exit the vehicle. A physical altercation between the deputy and Long ensued, resulting in a minor injury to the deputy’s hand.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, but crashed a short distance away. He was apprehended after a foot chase by deputies. The deputies uncovered $987 and several ounces of marijuana from the scene.

The injured deputy was transported to Mary Washington Hospital and released after receiving treatment.

Long is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with assault on law enforcement, obstructing justice by force, eluding police, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and a traffic offense for defective equipment.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.