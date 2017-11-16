Governor-elect Ralph Northam announces senior administration appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor-elect Ralph Northam announced Thursday his choices for four key senior administration positions.

Clark Mercer will serve as the Governor-elect’s Chief of Staff. Mercer has previously served as a Professional Staff Member on the congressionally chartered Commission on Wartime Contracting, and as a consultant with LMI Government Consulting.

Suzette Denslow will continue on in her position as Deputy Chief of Staff. Prior to her joining the Governor’s Office, Denslow served as the Chief of Staff to Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones.

Current Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne will serve as Secretary of Finance. Layne has also represented the Hampton Roads area on the Commonwealth Transportation Board from 2009 until January 2014.

Dennis Johnson will continue as Director of the Division of Selected Agency Support Services. He has served under eight Governors, and has held his current position since 1990.

