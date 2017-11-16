Deputies: Florida school employee offered student $500 to have sex with him

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A high school employee in Florida has resigned after deputies say he admitted to offering a female student $500 to have sex with him.

William Darrell Henson, 21, was arrested on a charge of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Detectives say Henson was an administrative assistant at Cypress Creek High School and oversaw an online class at the school.

On Wednesday, deputies say Henson asked a 16-year-old female student to stay after class to clean the classroom. She agreed, which left them alone in the room together.

The student told deputies that Henson offered her $500 to have sex with him. She declined his offer and said that Henson then told her, “I should not have said that” and he wanted to go back to a student-teacher relationship.

Deputies say Henson immediately resigned after the incident.

Deputies later interviewed Henson while his attorney was present. They say he admitted that he solicited the girl for sex in exchange for $500 and said it was an inappropriate comment, but he meant it as a joke.

