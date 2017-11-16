City exceeds goal for alleyway repairs during annual ‘blitz’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Department of Public Works has repaired nearly 1,600 of the city’s alleyways since launching its annual ‘Alley Blitz’ back in June.

DPW began the ‘blitz’ back in June, hoping to meet their goal of repairing 1,300 alleys by the end of the September. But crews have exceeded those expectations, covering 103 miles to repair 1,580 alleys to date.

A release from the city said repair work will continue as weather conditions permit.

“This is a great accomplishment,” said Mayor Stoney. “I thank DPW Director Bobby Vincent and his team for answering the call of citizens to do more, and to step up these repairs so desperately needed in our alleyways.”

Crews have also exceeded last year’s total mark of 18,000 potholes filled by filling more than 23,700 as of November 2017.

While the program has been successful so far, there are still many alleys in need of repair.

“It’s like a crater,” Westover Hills resident Elliott Bell said of an area behind his home. “The holes are wide and deep, and you almost have to go up on someone else’s property to get around them.”

With nearly 2,000 open repair requests, the city said it will continue working even though the five-month ‘blitz’ has come to an end.

“We plan on doing even more until the end of the calendar year,” Mayor Stoney said. “We obviously have to watch the weather.”

