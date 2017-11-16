Army medic accused in rape, death of infant daughter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee father and Army medic has been charged with an unthinkable crime – the sexual assault and death of his 9-month-old daughter.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call from his home on Cindy Jo Court Tuesday morning around 7:20 a.m. When they arrived, someone was performing CPR on the little girl before she was taken to Tennova Hospital.

The baby was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.

During their investigation, authorities say they found Christopher Conway, 22, was responsible for the crime. He reportedly later admitted to the assault and the baby’s death.

Conway’s arrest warrant details how the infant was sexually assaulted and her neck was wrapped in a cord, causing her death.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Montgomery County jail Wednesday morning on charges of homicide and aggravated rape of a child. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to a spokesperson with Fort Campbell, Conway is currently enlisted as a medic in the U.S. Army.

The horrific news traveled quickly through his neighborhood.

“I cannot understand how someone could be so sick to do that to a child. It breaks my heart because we are a military family as well, and you hear this guy is military, you are supposed to trust these people with everything,” said neighbor Alexis Merendino.

Another neighbor told News 2 her husband informed her of what happened. She said she thought he was lying.

“… and I looked it up and I actually live down the street that way, so I wanted to see how close this was to our house because of my little girl. I have a little girl. It is sickening,” she explained.

Neighbors also told New 2 the baby girl had a twin sister. The Department of Children’s Services confirmed it is investigating the case and the twin has been removed from the home. She is currently in foster care.

