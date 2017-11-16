8SportsBlitz Rivalry of the Week: Henrico vs. Highland Springs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday night at Highland Springs will be a rematch of two Capital District teams that play every regular season.

Highland Springs beat Henrico 23-6 in October, but Friday night will be different with the bigger atmosphere that playoffs bring. The Springers are the #2 seed and haven’t lost a playoff game since 2014. That’s 11-straight wins. Gerald Glasco has rebuilt the Henrico program since he arrived in 2013 with the Warriors earning their first home playoff game since 1999, a 45-31 win over Lee-Davis a week ago.

The Springers are playing for their third consecutive state championship. The Warriors are trying to win their first. The game kicks at 7:00 PM at Highland Springs.