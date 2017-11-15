Woman who took pregnancy photo with 20K bees shares heartbreaking news

SOUTH AKRON, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio woman is sharing heartbreaking news after he pregnancy photo featuring more than 20,000 bees went viral.

In August, Emily Mueller, a full-time beekeeper, shared a photo of her along with 20,000 honeybees on her baby bump. The picture quickly went viral. “I know a lot of people are looking at this video, thinking, ‘This lady is crazy,’” Mueller, 33, of South Akron, told InsideEdition.com. “And I understand completely. Many years ago, I was afraid of bees too.”

However, on November 13, Mueller shared the news on her Facebook page, that the baby boy was stillborn.

“Our baby has died. Our baby will never come home with us. This wonderful rainbow baby we were blessed with has now become a storm in our lives. But this was much bigger, deeper, felt in a much greater way than anyone can ever understand,” Mueller wrote about the experience.

Mueller continued to explain that they decided to name the boy Emerysyn, and after his birth even spent time with him, took photos and feet prints. She praises the medical staff at the hospital and thanks everyone who helped her. “Just knowing people are thinking about us and hurting with us relieves so much of our own pain. Yesterday evening we had to hand over our precious child and say goodbye to his physical body forever. The deep pit created in your soul is more than anyone can imagine but God has given us a small ray of light that helped me get through this dreadful experience.”

She also states that they sent the placenta off for testing, but she believes blood clotting led to the stillborn.

