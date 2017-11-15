What are our chances for a white or wet Thanksgiving this year?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you planning to travel next week for Thanksgiving? The National Weather Service in State College tweeted out their thoughts on the forecast for Thanksgiving Day.

Series of cold waves crossing the Great Lakes pattern forecast heading into #Thanksgiving week suggests odds are trending at or above historical probabilities for white Turkey Day in the perennial lake-effect snow belts. Map courtesy of @Climatologist49 pic.twitter.com/htrGlMy6cH — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 15, 2017

From the National Center for Environmental Information, our chances to see a “White Thanksgiving” will fall under five percent this year. To check out the latest forecast for Richmond, you can click here.

It is unusual for Central Virginia to receive significant precipitation on Thanksgiving. Late November is usually a dry time of year for our area and the chance for measurable rain or snow is low.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, the wettest Thanksgiving on record was in 1935 (1.06 inches) and it was the only Thanksgiving in Richmond to receive an inch or more of rain. From 1897 through 2015, measurable rain of .01 inches or greater occurs less than 30 percent of all Thanksgivings in Richmond. Snow is even rarer in RVA, with measurable snow (0.1 or more inches) occurring between 1 to 3 percent of past Thanksgivings. The most snow that has occurred on Thanksgiving in the area was in 1912 (2.0 inches).

The last snowiest Thanksgiving was in 1989 when Richmond logged 1.1 inches.

