VDOT completes Colonial Heights interchange improvements project

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) completed construction on the I-95/Temple Avenue Interchange Improvements project in Colonial Heights last Friday.

The project was completed on time and within their $20 million budget, VDOT said in a press release.

The project replaced a signalized intersection with a roundabout and lengthened the interstate interchange ramps.

The multi-lane roundabout features three bypass lanes at each approach that will allow traffic in those lanes to travel through the area without entering the roundabout intersection. It also features new lengthened ramps which will remove the merge point from the ramps at I-95 north and south.

“Building a brand new interstate interchange and ramps while keeping traffic moving through the area was a challenge we were eager to meet,” Shane Mann, P.E., VDOT Richmond District Construction Engineer said. “We were able to complete most of the work off-road, with minimal traffic impacts. The new intersection will allow the 30,000 vehicles traveling through this area each day a smoother and safer ride.”

In addition to traffic and safety benefits, VDOT said the center island of the roundabout offers opportunities for beautification efforts as a gateway into Colonial Heights.

