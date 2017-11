RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Consumer Safety Commission is recalling a number of hoverboards.

The popular boards have potential fire and explosion hazards and are being pulled from shelves.

For a complete look at the hoverboards involved, click here.

