Spiders introduce John P. Hardt as Univ. of Richmond’s Director of Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John P. Hardt comes to the University of Richmond from Bucknell, but he already feels at home in the River City thanks to his youngest daughter, Madeline. Wednesday afternoon, the university introduced Hardt as their next Director of Athletics, effective January 1st, 2018.

He revealed during opening remarks and regards that his youngest daughter, Madeline, graduated from Richmond in 2016. While it was a big influence on his decision to look into joining the Richmond Spiders athletic department, he points out the high standard of academic and athletic success as well as the support throughout the university made it irresistible to stay away from another challenge in his career.

Hardt has spent the last 17 years as Athletic Director for the Bison and served as chair of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Committee (2006-07), in August he was selected as chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee. He has been a member of that committee for three years.