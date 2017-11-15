Spiders appreciate veterans by learning directly from one

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s not everyday a college basketball team goes into Veteran’s Day with a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made for our country by going through the fire for a day and a half.

The Richmond Spiders honored our veterans at the Robins Center before their home opener against Delaware. It meant a little more after they did military training in the offeason. A session that was coordinated by current Spiders assistant coach Marcus Jenkins.

Jenkins, his grandfather, and father all attended Air Force. In 2004, Jenkins led their basketball program to its 3rd NCAA Tournament. Current Spiders Head Coach Chris Mooney was an assistant for the Falcons at the time.

Now the two share their experiences with the team so they may understand the sacrifices needed to not only win on the court, but win in life.