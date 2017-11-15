Sources: After firing football coach, Virginia Union AD called players ‘[expletive] idiots’ and ‘undisciplined thugs’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One day after Virginia Union University terminated Head Football Coach Mark James, sources within the program reached out to 8News to discuss the team meeting in which Athletic Director Joe Taylor informed the team that James would not return.

According to multiple sources who were in the meeting, Taylor used “disrespectful” language to tell the players why the program was not headed in the right direction and needed a change. These sources claim Taylor called the players “[expletive] idiots” and “undisciplined thugs” and used other explicit language to describe their unacceptable behavior.

Taylor, however, denied those claims.

“Anybody that knows Joe Taylor knows that’s not me,” Taylor said over the phone. “We did let them know that the problem with the program was a lack of discipline. We don’t have to step outside integrity to let them know that.”

Asked for specifics on the team’s discipline issues, Taylor cited student confidentiality policies, but did say, “we can’t have our students using profanity in the classroom. We can’t have our young ladies on campus telling us they’re being disrespected.”

“It’s a new day in the program,” Taylor said. “It’s about preparing the kids for life after college.”

Multiple sources also told 8News that there is bad blood between Taylor and James, stemming from the firing of running backs coach Aaron Joseph “AJ” Taylor, who is Joe Taylor’s son.

Taylor denies that as well, saying his son chose to resign at the end of the 2016 season. Joe Taylor said it was a family decision, and that AJ is now working in government in Washington D.C.

Taylor added that the decision to terminate James was not a unilateral decision, saying that he has the support of Virginia Union University President Hakim J. Lucas.

Mark James, a Virginia Union alumnus and former football player, led the Panthers to a 26-15 record in four seasons with his alma mater. In 2015, he led the program back to its first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance since 1991.

“I am thankful for the opportunity that was given to me to serve VUU, and I wish them the best moving forward,” James said in a text to 8News.

The president’s office referred all inquiries to the athletic department, which offered no additional comment.

The Panthers went 5-5 in 2016 and 6-4 in 2017.

Several of Mark James’s now-former players stuck up for their coach, even going as far as to meet with President Lucas later today.

“He gave me the opportunity to play football. He’s the only guy who gave me a shot,” said one player, who did not want to be identified because he feared losing his scholarship in retaliation for speaking out. “He’s been a real role model for me. He’s been a father figure to a lot of these guys. He’s saved lives through being a football coach.”

Linebackers coach Mike Fanoga is currently serving as Virginia Union’s interim head coach.

Joe Taylor said Virginia Union will soon narrow down to a final three the candidates for new head football coach. He hopes the University will make a hire by December 15th.

