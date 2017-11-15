Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club unveils new renovation plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In Richmond, the Salvation Army unveiled its plans Wednesday to renovate its community center in the east end.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club has been in Richmond’s east end since the 1970’s and the building hasn’t had any major renovations since then.

The hope is that these changes will not only modernize the club but also allow them to make a greater impact on the community they serve.

In just a few weeks, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club will begin to make major changes to their east end building: a brand new aquatics center, new teen center, and a new information technology lab.

The project will cost $6.1 million, most of which has already been raised through private donors.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army kicked off their public fundraising campaign to raise money for the remaining $2.4 million.

“That way, as we start construction in December, we don’t have to pause construction,” said Captain Donald Dohmann with the Salvation Army. “So that we can move on in to phase three. But we are stepping out on faith that the community will come alongside the Salvation Army and support this great effort.”

The club caters to a large majority of the low-income youth, giving them an outlet to grow.

“When I think about the teen center and how many teens after school don’t have many opportunities available to them, don’t have many places within walking distance where they can work,” said former teen director Paul Granger. “This gives them a space, not only where they can interact, but thrive, grow, learn things.”

Club alum Xavia Gary said going to the Boys and Girls Club changed his life.

“It gave me the opportunity to believe that I could go to college,” Xavia Gary said. “I was the first in my family to graduate from college. They instilled that belief in me. If it wasn’t for the Boys and Girls Club providing that foundation, I’m not sure if I would be where I am today.”

Gary said this club provides an invaluable resource to the east end.

“There’s not many locations where you can go and just get away from, it can be either crime or your bad neighborhood or just a place to come after school,” Gary said.

The Salvation Army already did renovations to their kitchen and café which provides free meals to every kid who comes through their doors.

